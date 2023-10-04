Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.21. 1,039,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,453. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.58. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

