Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.75. 351,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

