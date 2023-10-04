Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.88. The company had a trading volume of 304,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,682. The stock has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

