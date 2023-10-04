Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lessened by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $140.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

