Velas Price Tops $0.0073 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $18.22 million and $959,781.96 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00035376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00025552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,506,211,844 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.