Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 24,867 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

