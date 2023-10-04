Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0427

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and $4,957.90 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,573.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00233611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.00 or 0.00837754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00540136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00056484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00137786 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,770,535 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

