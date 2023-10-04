Verum Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.5 %

ALB stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.92. The stock had a trading volume of 677,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,023. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $152.13 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.10.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

