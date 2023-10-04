Verum Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $817.09. 430,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $859.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.