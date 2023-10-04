Verum Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,755 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $588,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,250. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

