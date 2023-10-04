Verum Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verum Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $153.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,133. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day moving average of $158.66.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

