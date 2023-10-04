Verum Partners LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Verum Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.7% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.24. 3,422,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,958,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

