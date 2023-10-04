Verum Partners LLC Invests $377,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,477 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 80,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.00. The stock had a trading volume of 427,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,553. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PANW. TD Cowen increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.89, for a total value of $62,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,009,914.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

