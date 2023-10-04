Verum Partners LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. Creative Planning lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 133,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 121,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Manulife Financial by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 38,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 403,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,615. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.11%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.