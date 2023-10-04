Verum Partners LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 279,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.5 %

MGM stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,664. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 2.12. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $465,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,064.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

