Verum Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Danaher by 17.7% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Danaher by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 80,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 179,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,199,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.21. 916,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.98. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $283.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.