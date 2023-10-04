Verum Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 955,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,289. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.