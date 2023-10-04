Verum Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Verum Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verum Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,181. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.58. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $99.08.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

