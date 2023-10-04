Verum Partners LLC Takes $219,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.85. 458,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,171. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.