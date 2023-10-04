Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $10.24

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.24, but opened at $10.48. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 1,849 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.27 and a quick ratio of 11.27.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 58.35% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio covers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services to institutional and HNWI clients, as well as special situations that employs financial and human capital.

