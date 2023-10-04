Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vontier by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Vontier by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Vontier by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 82,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

