Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.26%.
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
