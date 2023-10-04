VRES (VRS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,397.10 or 1.00074172 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

