Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 291,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,056 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $93.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.01.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

