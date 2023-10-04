Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $467,572,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after buying an additional 505,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $40.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

