Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,001.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

