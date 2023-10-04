Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,192 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares in the company, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,166 shares of company stock worth $4,852,057. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.63. 1,361,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,027. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $432.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

