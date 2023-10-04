Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $897.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $808.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $809.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $780.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $87.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

