Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,247,981,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after buying an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWM opened at $171.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.