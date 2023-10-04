Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $82.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.