Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 507,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day moving average of $140.58.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.