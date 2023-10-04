Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 327 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,274 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DIS opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $145.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.