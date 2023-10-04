Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Up to $41.90

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.90, but opened at $42.87. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 201,038 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.14 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,318,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,008,000 after buying an additional 1,476,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,167,000 after buying an additional 1,246,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,940,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 39.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,962,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,128,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $32,430,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

