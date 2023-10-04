Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $68.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 294,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.89, for a total transaction of $20,015,940.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 468,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,840,206.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Articles

