Wirtual Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and approximately $20.30 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wirtual

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

