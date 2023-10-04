WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $7.18. WisdomTree shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 244,556 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

WisdomTree Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.37.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 50,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,038,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,173,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

