WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.64

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.64 and last traded at $75.71, with a volume of 6066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.20.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

