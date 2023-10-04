Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Trimmed by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,201,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,435,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of XEL stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.52. 538,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.90. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.