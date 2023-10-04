XYO Achieves Market Cap of $39.66 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. XYO has a market cap of $39.66 million and approximately $432,331.05 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00021087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016179 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,463.52 or 1.00004106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00290444 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $361,951.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

