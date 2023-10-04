Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZTS. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.44.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.4 %

ZTS opened at $170.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.00 and a 200-day moving average of $176.14. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

