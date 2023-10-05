1,000 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Bought by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.22 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.