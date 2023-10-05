1,300 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

NIKE stock opened at $95.86 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. The stock has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

