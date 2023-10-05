218,214 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 218,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,000. Fastenal comprises about 1.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 593.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FAST stock opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

