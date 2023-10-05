3,000 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,083,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $128.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average of $135.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.