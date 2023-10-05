3,435 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.0% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD opened at $256.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $232.08 and a 1 year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

