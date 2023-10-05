3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

MMM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.75. 392,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,366. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 52-week low of $87.19 and a 52-week high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

