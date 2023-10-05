5,630 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.94.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of C stock opened at $39.65 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.