61,271 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VWO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,216,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,109. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

