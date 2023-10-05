6,173 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Acquired by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,980. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

