7,410 Shares in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $37.89.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

