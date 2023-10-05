a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.92. a.k.a. Brands shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 805 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $36.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AKA

a.k.a. Brands Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.24). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On a.k.a. Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, and mnml brands, as well as operates physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.